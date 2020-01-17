× Medical Examiner: Dane County man’s death was homicide, not hit-and-run

DANE COUNTY — Authorities in southern Wisconsin said Jan. 16 that what they first believed was a hit-and-run death actually was a homicide.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show the 26-year-old man did not die from a vehicle crash. The medical examiner’s office identifies the victim as Nicholas Day of Blue Mounds. An autopsy completed Thursday confirmed that Day’s death was the result of homicidal violence. Additional tests are underway.

Initially, authorities believed the victim was running on a county road Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. The sheriff’s office is now investigating the death as a homicide.

Detectives are seeking any video that might have been captured by businesses or home surveillance cameras in the area.