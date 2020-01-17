× One-armed golfer makes incredible hole-in-one at PGA Tour event

LA QUINTA, Calif. — He may be an amateur but Laurent Hurtubise produced the shot of the day at the PGA Tour American Express 2020 in California.

The golfer, who was born with one arm, registered a spectacular hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole.

“That was the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course,” said pro Troy Merritt, who was partnering Hurtubise on the day.

The beaming amateur celebrated the achievement by throwing his hat into the air and was met by cheers as he walked down the course to pick his ball out of the hole, with the video being shared by the PGA Tour.

‘Incredible’ shot

Hurtubise was born without most of his right arm but has regularly taken part in The American Express tournament, which invites amateurs to play alongside professionals.

Greg Chalmers was one of the pros playing in the same group as Hurtubise and praised the amateur for such an “incredible” shot.

“It was one of those shots where you always thought, hang on — this could go in here,” he told the PGA.

“It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then bang, it disappeared.

“We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him?”

Hurtubise has been playing golf since he was 11 and told Desert Sun that he sees it as an opportunity to prove he can be as good as anyone else.

“It does feel fulfilling when someone tells me they’ve been inspired to play a sport because of me,” he said.