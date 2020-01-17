Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

Oshkosh West HS student charged in attack on school officer to face trial

Grant Fuhrman (PHOTO: WLUK)

OSHKOSH — A Wisconsin teenager who was shot and wounded when he stabbed a school resource officer has been ordered to stand trial.

Seventeen-year-old Grant Fuhrman is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 3 attack at Oshkosh West High School.

Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Mike Wissink multiple times with a barbecue fork. The officer responded by shooting Fuhrman. Neither was seriously injured. The school was evacuated and classes were canceled for two days. FOX6 News affiliate WLUK-TV reports that a shackled Fuhrman appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom Thursday where a judge bound him over for trial.

