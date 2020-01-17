‘Shootings, batteries, running from police:’ US Marshals seek Wisconsin man wanted in 3 other states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Putting handcuffs on 29-year-old Durante Toney has become a priority for U.S. Marshals, but there's no telling where he is, or where he could go next.

“He has a very lengthy criminal history," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He's been involved in shootings, batteries, running from the police. He's known for hanging out at 28th and Atkinson.”

Toney is wanted in Illinois for a felony parole violation. He was convicted there for fleeing and eluding. He's wanted for the same thing in Minnesota.

Most recently, he was charged with felony strangulation in Indiana related to a domestic violence case.

'He does have family here," the agent on the case explained. "He does have associates here, and he also has family and associates in other states."

Toney was described as 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has a distinct scar on his shoulder.

He's originally from Wisconsin.

“If anybody is out there helping him, they can also be in trouble," the agent said. "They can be charged with a felony for helping him."

U.S. Marshals said Toney should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him.

Instead, reach out to the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.

“The best thing is for him to turn himself in,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.