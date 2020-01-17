Short, sleek, and sweet! How to rock the hairdos stealing the spotlight on the red carpet

LIVE: Milwaukee police provide 2020 Democratic National Convention security update
Posted 11:18 am, January 17, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Awards season is here -- which gives us a glimpse at the latest styles in fashion and beauty. And when it comes to hair -- it's short and sweet. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about hair trends.

The biggest Golden Globe trend was short hair. Came in all shapes, sizes, colors. It came on strong and will not only be the trend in the upcoming red carpets but how will they translate to the rest of us. Scott is talking about what to look for, what to ask of your stylists and how to wear short hair.

 

