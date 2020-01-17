Teens proud of peer-to-peer campaign they believe helped reduce carjacking in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A group of teenagers announced this week the success of a peer-to-peer carjacking prevention campaign. They say according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department, carjacking in the city has declined by 15 percent over the last two years.

"We think the community can take a lot of credit for that because they've listened and spread their own voices to help this percentage drop even more," said Victor Barnett Jr. of the Running Rebels.

The teens are part of a group that put together the campaign "Jack a car, jack up your life." The group believes their youth-led campaign directly contributed to the nine percent reduction in 2019.

Part of that campaign included a video. Local teens were used as actors to show the problem of carjacking and its impact across the city.