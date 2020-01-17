Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

Traffic update: Upcoming closures on I-94, recent opening of Wisconn Valley Way

Posted 7:56 am, January 17, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for work on Root River Bridge.

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.

Wisconn Valley Development Road

 NOTABLE OPENINGS

 **THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

Wisconn Valley Way Overview

The project began in spring 2019, constructing a new four-lane concrete roadway between County KR and WIS 11.

  • Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.

Braun Road Overview

The project began in summer 2018, reconstructing Braun Road to a concrete urban roadway between I-94 and County H.

  • Braun Road, between East Frontage Road and Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.
    • Braun Road, between Wisconn Valley Way and County H will remain closed through spring 2020.
    • Braun Road, between County H and 90th Street will remain closed through summer 2020.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.