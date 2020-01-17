Traffic update: Upcoming closures on I-94, recent opening of Wisconn Valley Way

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
MONDAY, JANUARY 20 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for work on Root River Bridge.
I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.
Wisconn Valley Development Road
NOTABLE OPENINGS
**THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020
Wisconn Valley Way Overview
The project began in spring 2019, constructing a new four-lane concrete roadway between County KR and WIS 11.
- Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.
Braun Road Overview
The project began in summer 2018, reconstructing Braun Road to a concrete urban roadway between I-94 and County H.
- Braun Road, between East Frontage Road and Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.
- Braun Road, between Wisconn Valley Way and County H will remain closed through spring 2020.
- Braun Road, between County H and 90th Street will remain closed through summer 2020.