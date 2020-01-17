Traffic update: Upcoming closures on I-94, recent opening of Wisconn Valley Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for work on Root River Bridge.

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Seven Mile Road north to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for Root River deck stripping.

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Seven Mile Rd to get around the freeway closure.

Wisconn Valley Development Road

NOTABLE OPENINGS

**THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

Wisconn Valley Way Overview

The project began in spring 2019, constructing a new four-lane concrete roadway between County KR and WIS 11.

Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.

Braun Road Overview

The project began in summer 2018, reconstructing Braun Road to a concrete urban roadway between I-94 and County H.

Braun Road, between East Frontage Road and Wisconn Valley Way OPENED to traffic.