Trolls LIVE! is coming to Milwaukee: ‘Get ready for another hair-raising adventure’

MILWAUKEE -- Poppy and the gang are coming to Milwaukee! Tommy Bennett joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of Trolls Live!

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show, jam-packed with all the epic music, glitter, humor and happiness only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

All children ages one year or older must have a ticket.

Times:

10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18

12:00 noon & 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19

Tickets:

$22.00, $32.00, $42.00, $52.00, $72.00, $92.00, $143.00* (*VIP Package)

Standing special offers:

Military with military ID: $22.00, $27.00, $37.00, $47.00, $72.00, $92.00, $128.00* (*VIP Package)

AARP members with AARP ID: $22.00, $26.20, $34.20, $42.20, $72.00, $92.00, $128.00* (*VIP Package)