Lakeshore flood advisory for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties until 9 a.m. Saturday
Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Saturday

Winston sets record, No. 15 Spartans top Wisconsin 67-55

Posted 8:59 pm, January 17, 2020, by

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket and draws a foul from Aaron Henry #11 of the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on January 17, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.

The Badgers (11-7, 4-3) trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half.

Michigan State pulled away with balanced scoring and stingy defense, building a 63-39 lead.

Shortly thereafter, Winston threw an alley-oop lob to Xavier Tillman, giving him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000.

Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds, Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry scored 13 points apiece and reserve Rocket Watts added 11 points.

Reuvers scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Kobe King had 10 points for the Badgers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.