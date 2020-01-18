× 14-year-old faces 40 counts, accused of firing shots at vehicles along North Carolina highway

WILSON, N.C. — Sheriff’s officials said a 14-year-old fired shots at vehicles along Highway 264 near Mamie Road in Wilson, North Carolina.

“I was like, ‘You can’t be serious,'” said Joshua Israel-Johnson.

Israel-Johnson travels the route often.

“My friends live down that way,” said Israel-Johnson. “I used to go to a friend’s house after work, chill, hang out a little bit.”

He found an alternative route when the sheriff’s office received multiple calls regarding shots fired. Authorities spent Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 patrolling the highway. They found out where the shots were coming from because the shots were hitting the passenger sides of vehicles and busting out passenger side windows.

Sheriff’s officials said the 14-year-old was camouflaged in shrubs, using a high-powered rifle. The juvenile faces 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and an additional 20 counts of damage to personal property.

“Just couldn’t believe it,” said Pamela Dixon. “Kids are just getting out of hand.”

Dixon said she wants to know the teen’s motive.

“They could make an old person have a heart attack or a panic attack, anxiety — folks are just getting crazy around here,” said Dixon.

The scary incident was top of mind for drivers.

“Just be aware of my surroundings and just take precaution and listen up,” said Israel-Johnson.