Alternate-side parking in effect: Milwaukee declares snow emergency through 6 a.m. Sunday
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate-side parking in effect: Milwaukee declares snow emergency through 6 a.m. Sunday

Posted 8:51 am, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:03AM, January 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has called a snow emergency for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect.

The emergency begins at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and runs through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Going into an odd-numbered date — Jan. 19 — vehicles will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of the street where parking is allowed.

Designated lots and Milwaukee Public Schools will be plowed and available for parking by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. CLICK HERE for more information.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.