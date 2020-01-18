× Alternate-side parking in effect: Milwaukee declares snow emergency through 6 a.m. Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has called a snow emergency for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect.

The emergency begins at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and runs through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Going into an odd-numbered date — Jan. 19 — vehicles will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of the street where parking is allowed.

Designated lots and Milwaukee Public Schools will be plowed and available for parking by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. CLICK HERE for more information.