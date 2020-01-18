× Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Texas believed abducted by woman

AUSTIN, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday, Jan. 18 for a 12-year-old girl missing from Austin, Texas, believed to have been abducted by a woman.

Police said Avery Reynolds was last seen on Jan. 10.

Austin police identified the suspect at Kassia Vaughn, 43 — believed to be driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with Texas license plate number DTM 3557. The vehicle has front-end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left by the license plate.

Vaughn was last heard from in Austin, Texas, police said.

Police said Reynolds is considered to be in grave or immediate danger. She was described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “SMALL” in black letters, black leggings, aqua Nike shoes, and red-framed glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police immediately.