‘Drunk and talking stupid:’ 10 years in prison for man convicted in fatal shooting of ‘cousin’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man convicted in connection with a fatal shooting near 23rd Street and Highland Avenue in Milwaukee in May was sentenced to prison Friday, Jan. 17. A woman present for the shooting told investigators the victim was the defendant’s “cousin,” and the shooting happened during an argument between the two men.

Dangelo Baker, 21, pleaded guilty in December to two counts — second-degree reckless homicide, and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

In court Friday, Baker was sentenced to serve nine years in prison and six years’ extended supervision on the homicide conviction, and one year in prison and one year extended supervision on the firearm charge — to be served consecutively, for a total of 10 years in prison and seven years’ extended supervision. He received credit for 237 days’ time served.

Prosecutor said Baker fatally shot Devon Sandifer early on Sunday, May 19. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a residence near 23rd and Highland around 12:40 a.m. in response to a shooting call. When they arrived on the scene, they found Sandifer on the floor inside an apartment. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound — but pronounced deceased at 1:25 a.m.

Investigators spoke with a woman who lived at the apartment with Sandifer and her 4-year-old daughter. The woman told police she was at the apartment with Sandifer when his brothers, cousin (Dangelo Baker), and another friend came over to hang out. This was around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The women indicated to investigators that there “were no issues for over one hour, but Dangelo was drunk and talking stupid.” She said at some point, “Dangelo produced a firearm from his person and started waving it around.” The woman apparently became upset because her daughter was nearby. That is when Sandifer “escorted Dangelo from the building.”

The complaint indicated the woman told police she heard Sandifer and Baker arguing outside. “She saw Dangelo standing in about the middle of the street pointing a pistol.” She heard him say, “I don’t care about y’all,” and, “I’ll pop one off you.” The woman said she stepped away from the window to check on her daughter — and heard two gunshots. Moments later, Sandifer “came running into the apartment and said that he had been shot.”