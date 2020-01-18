‘Dying in my arms:’ Woman says cat accidentally euthanized during routine vet visit

HOUSTON — It’s a pet owner’s worst nightmare. A Texas woman’s cat was accidentally euthanized during a routine vet visit.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that look on her face, and I just can’t get it out of my head,” said Michelle Olson.

Olson was at a loss for words after she said her 8-year-old cat, Sophie, was accidentally euthanized at Suburbia North Animal Hospital. She and her husband picked up Sophie after taking her in for a routine checkup, and for a rabies vaccine — when she got a call from the hospital.

“It was the doctor herself calling, saying, ‘Please get Sophie back here immediately,'” said Olson. “‘We gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine.'”

They raced Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier, and I held her, talked to her, because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember,” said Olson. “I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point. I just knew it. She pretty much was dying in my arms.”

Olson said the vets did everything they could to try and save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They’re very sorry,” said Olson. “That’s all they can say, really. Yes, it was an accident. I get that, but it was an accident that should’ve never happened.”

KTRK reached out to the animal hospital, and officials said at the advice of their legal counsel, they could not comment.

“My main concern is not to bash them at all,” said Olson. “I just want to make sure the public is aware. Ask questions that you didn’t think you had to ask so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”