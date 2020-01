VILLAGE of RAYMOND — All lanes of I-41 near Racine County Highway K were closed early Saturday morning after a semi-truck accident.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the semi jack-knifed around 1:45 a.m on January 18. The accident took place on the southbound side of I-41 but blocked all four lanes for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The driver, a 21-year-old Texas man, was cited for driving too fast for conditions. No serious injuries were reported.