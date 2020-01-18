Lots to do at the Racine Zoo: Winter events, new book for animal lovers

Alternate-side parking in effect: Milwaukee declares snow emergency through 6 a.m. Sunday
RACINE -- As winter's chill cools down southeastern Wisconsin, things are heating up at the Racine Zoo. Some of the Zoo's "residents" have been featured in a humorous new book and a few events are being held to help animal lovers enjoy the snowy months. A Lantern Festival -- running through Feb. 9 -- features illuminated art of some popular animal favorites. For adults, Animal Amore takes place Feb. 8; guests can enjoy a romantic evening at the zoo ahead of Valentine's Day. The Winter Picnic Snow Globe even runs Feb. 1 through March 1; up to eight people can stay cozy and enjoying food and drink.

