Lots to do at the Racine Zoo: Winter events, new book for animal lovers

RACINE -- As winter's chill cools down southeastern Wisconsin, things are heating up at the Racine Zoo. Some of the Zoo's "residents" have been featured in a humorous new book and a few events are being held to help animal lovers enjoy the snowy months. A Lantern Festival -- running through Feb. 9 -- features illuminated art of some popular animal favorites. For adults, Animal Amore takes place Feb. 8; guests can enjoy a romantic evening at the zoo ahead of Valentine's Day. The Winter Picnic Snow Globe even runs Feb. 1 through March 1; up to eight people can stay cozy and enjoying food and drink.

