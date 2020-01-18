Medical examiner called to scene of double shooting near 40th and Vliet

Wind chill advisory for Jefferson, Walworth counties until noon Sunday

Posted 6:32 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 07:12PM, January 18, 2020
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to the area near 40th Street and Vliet Street for a double shooting Saturday evening, Jan. 18. Two men in their 40s were shot, and one died.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

The medical examiner said they were called out for one victim.

Police are investigating what led up to this, but an initial investigation revealed this may have been drug-related.

