× Milwaukee Admirals’ winning streak snapped at 4 in Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Gage Quinney scored a hat trick to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday, Jan. 18 at Allstate Arena.

The loss was Milwaukee’s first in regulation at Chicago since Apr. 7, 2018. It snapped a nine-game points streak for the Admirals at Allstate Arena (5-0-3-1).

The Wolves scored the only goal of the first period. Gage Quinney wrapped around the Admirals net and tucked the puck into the back of the cage at 2:29 to give Chicago a 1-0 advantage.

Chicago scored three goals in the second period to take control of the game. First, Jake Bischoff scored his first of the season at 2:49 of the second frame.

Quinney scored his second of the night at 8:07 of the second period while the teams were both down a man.

Quinney completed the hat trick at 8:52 of the second frame with a backhander from the left circle. It was another 4-on-4 goal.

Eeli Tolvanen scored Milwaukee’s lone goal with a shot from the left circle at 7:05 of the third period. It was his eighth goal of the year. Rem Pitlick and Jarred Tinordi recorded the assists.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 24 shots in the loss.