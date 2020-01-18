Wind chill advisory for Jefferson, Walworth counties until noon Sunday

Milwaukee Admirals’ winning streak snapped at 4 in Chicago

Posted 10:16 pm, January 18, 2020, by
Milwaukee Admirals (PHOTO: Milwaukee Admirals/Facebook)

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Gage Quinney scored a hat trick to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday, Jan. 18 at Allstate Arena.

The loss was Milwaukee’s first in regulation at Chicago since Apr. 7, 2018. It snapped a nine-game points streak for the Admirals at Allstate Arena (5-0-3-1).

The Wolves scored the only goal of the first period. Gage Quinney wrapped around the Admirals net and tucked the puck into the back of the cage at 2:29 to give Chicago a 1-0 advantage.

Chicago scored three goals in the second period to take control of the game. First, Jake Bischoff scored his first of the season at 2:49 of the second frame.

Quinney scored his second of the night at 8:07 of the second period while the teams were both down a man.

Quinney completed the hat trick at 8:52 of the second frame with a backhander from the left circle. It was another 4-on-4 goal.

Eeli Tolvanen scored Milwaukee’s lone goal with a shot from the left circle at 7:05 of the third period. It was his eighth goal of the year. Rem Pitlick and Jarred Tinordi recorded the assists.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.