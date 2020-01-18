‘Reduce speeds:’ 62 car-involved incidents in 13 hours, MCSO says

MILWAUKEE — As winter conditions blanketed southeastern Wisconsin, road conditions likely contributed to dozens of accidents across Milwaukee County.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, there were 62 vehicle incidents between 5 p.m. Friday, January 17 and 6 a.m. Saturday, January 18 — a 13-hour span.
Of the incidents, 24 only resulted in property damage and 37 were disabled vehicles — such as spinouts. Luckily, only one minor injury was reported among the incidents.
Authorities urge drivers to reduce speeds and drive carefully until conditions improve.
