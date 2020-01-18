× Union Grove man injured in hit-and-run; deputies searching for suspect

RACINE — A Union Grove man was struck by a car and injured while clearing snow late Friday evening. The driver who hit him fled the scene — but left some evidence behind.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near 58th Road and Colony Avenue (US-45) around 11:45 p.m. on January 17. Authorities say the victim was snow-blowing his driveway when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head and leg and has since been released.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck with a cap. Authorities say the vehicle also struck a traffic post, sustained damage to its front end and will be missing the passenger side-view mirror. The mirror, which was left at the scene, was chrome-colored on top and black on the bottom.

Anyone with information about this accident should contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262)886-2300, reference Complaint #20-3801.