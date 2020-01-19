Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Sunday night into Monday morning

3,800 snow emergency parking citations issued in Milwaukee

Posted 1:51 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 01:52PM, January 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee saw a reduction in snow emergency parking citations Saturday evening into Sunday morning — but not by much.

According to a Department of Public Works spokesperson, the city issued approximately 3,800 citations for improperly parked vehicles during the Jan. 18-19 snow emergency — down 50 citations from the previous weekend’s snow emergency.

Of those thousands of violations, only 142 were second violators, the DPW says.

When the city declares a snow emergency, motorists are required to follow different overnight parking rules — alternate-side parking, specifically — to allow DPW crews to better clear snow and ice.

A snow emergency is in effect for Jan. 19-20 starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m. Monday morning. During that time, vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of streets (where parking is still permitted) to avoid citations. CLICK HERE for more information.

