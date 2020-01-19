Dane County Humane Society employee ‘happy to use my crochet skills’ to give stray cat new ears

MADISON — A stray cat in Wisconsin had her ears removed due to chronic and painful infections, so a helpful woman crocheted her some new ones.

The cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was bought into the Dane County Humane Society in December and immediately began treatment for chronic ear infections and hematomas, spokesperson Marissa DeGroot told CNN.

To alleviate her suffering, veterinarians eventually decided to remove Lady’s outer ear flaps — which left her looking a little funny. It also made shelter employees worried that she wouldn’t be adopted.

That’s when Ash Collins, who works at the Humane Society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear bonnet.

With some coaxing (and more than a few treats), Lady fit into her new purple ears.

“It’s amazing because we see these strays and medical cases come in, and I think we’re always surprised by their resiliency,” said DeGroot.

The sweet girl, known at the shelter for her love of cuddles and head bumps, was adopted on Tuesday, Jan. 14, just hours after the Humane Society — which serves the Madison area — posted photos on Facebook of Lady in her new ears.

“Staff and volunteers at Dane County Humane Society consistently go above and beyond for the animals in our care,” Collins told CNN. “I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I’m so honored to be a small part of her happy ending.”