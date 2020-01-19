× DICK’S Sporting Goods will be open late with gear if Packers win NFC Championship Game

MILWAUKEE — DICK’S Sporting Goods officials said store hours at select locations will be extended if the Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19 — so fans can get their hands on NFC Championship swag immediately.

Select locations will also open early Monday morning, Jan. 20 to offer fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear.

The locations below will offer NFC Championship merchandise following the game Sunday and early Monday. Store hours are subject to change without notice.

Green Bay

Maverick Phase ll

811 Pilgrim Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

Appleton

4350 Greenville Drive

Appleton, WI 54913

Mayfair Collection

11500 West Burleigh St

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

East Towne Mall

350 East Towne Mall

Madison, WI 53704

West Towne Mall

237 West Towne Mall

Madison, WI 53719

The Corridor

345 Discovery Drive,

Brookfield, WI 53045

Southridge Mall

5200 S 76th Street

Greendale, WI 53129

Grafton Commons

1020 Port Washington Road

Grafton, WI 53024

Shops of Prairie Ridge

9899 76th Street

Kenosha, WI 53158

Janesville Mall

2500 Milton Avenue,

Janesville, WI 53545

Oshkosh

1015 North Washburn Street

Oshkosh, WI 54904

