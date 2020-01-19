DICK’S Sporting Goods will be open late with gear if Packers win NFC Championship Game
MILWAUKEE — DICK’S Sporting Goods officials said store hours at select locations will be extended if the Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19 — so fans can get their hands on NFC Championship swag immediately.
Select locations will also open early Monday morning, Jan. 20 to offer fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear.
The locations below will offer NFC Championship merchandise following the game Sunday and early Monday. Store hours are subject to change without notice.
Green Bay
Maverick Phase ll
811 Pilgrim Way
Green Bay, WI 54304
Appleton
4350 Greenville Drive
Appleton, WI 54913
Mayfair Collection
11500 West Burleigh St
Wauwatosa, WI 53222
East Towne Mall
350 East Towne Mall
Madison, WI 53704
West Towne Mall
237 West Towne Mall
Madison, WI 53719
The Corridor
345 Discovery Drive,
Brookfield, WI 53045
Southridge Mall
5200 S 76th Street
Greendale, WI 53129
Grafton Commons
1020 Port Washington Road
Grafton, WI 53024
Shops of Prairie Ridge
9899 76th Street
Kenosha, WI 53158
Janesville Mall
2500 Milton Avenue,
Janesville, WI 53545
Oshkosh
1015 North Washburn Street
Oshkosh, WI 54904
