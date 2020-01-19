Fond du Lac police: 49-year-old man flighted to hospital after shooting; 70-year-old arrested

Posted 8:53 pm, January 19, 2020, by

FOND DU LAC — An Oshkosh man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 19 in Fond du Lac.

It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Division Street near Kayser Street.

Police said the victim, 49, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was initially taken to a Fond du Lac hospital and then flighted to Froedtert in Milwaukee.

A 70-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested, police said.

Investigators were looking into what may have prompted this.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.