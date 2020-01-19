× Fond du Lac police: 49-year-old man flighted to hospital after shooting; 70-year-old arrested

FOND DU LAC — An Oshkosh man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 19 in Fond du Lac.

It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Division Street near Kayser Street.

Police said the victim, 49, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was initially taken to a Fond du Lac hospital and then flighted to Froedtert in Milwaukee.

A 70-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested, police said.

Investigators were looking into what may have prompted this.