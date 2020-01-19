Kopp’s rallying for Packers game with ‘Cheesehead’-flavored custard

GLENDALE — A sweet, delicious cone (or dish) of Green & Gold fever, Kopp’s Frozen Custard is getting into the Packers gameday spirit the best way they know how — with custard.

The Packers battle the 49ers for a trip to Super Bowl LIV at 5:40 p.m. Sunday — a game you can see only on FOX6. To celebrate, ‘Cheesehead’ has been announced as a flavor of the day for the Jan. 19 NFC Championship game.

The base — cheescake-flavored custard — is topped with cheesecake pieces, graham cracker crumbles and cream cheese and caramel ribbons.

‼️‼️NEW FLAVOR ALERT‼️‼️

🧀🧀Calling all Cheeseheads!!🧀🧀 Help us cheer on the @packers tomorrow (January 19th) as they compete for the NFC Championship title and a spot in Super Bowl LIV!! Stop in and try our new flavor, Cheesehead!! 🧀💚💛🏈#KOPPS #KoppsFrozenCustard pic.twitter.com/cF2HMfhixn — Kopp's Custard (@koppscustard) January 18, 2020