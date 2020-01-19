Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Sunday night into Monday morning
Wind chill advisory for Jefferson, Walworth counties until noon Sunday

Kopp’s rallying for Packers game with ‘Cheesehead’-flavored custard

Posted 6:58 am, January 19, 2020, by

GLENDALE — A sweet, delicious cone (or dish) of Green & Gold fever, Kopp’s Frozen Custard is getting into the Packers gameday spirit the best way they know how — with custard.

The Packers battle the 49ers for a trip to Super Bowl LIV at 5:40 p.m. Sunday — a game you can see only on FOX6. To celebrate, ‘Cheesehead’ has been announced as a flavor of the day for the Jan. 19 NFC Championship game.

The base — cheescake-flavored custard — is topped with cheesecake pieces, graham cracker crumbles and cream cheese and caramel ribbons.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.