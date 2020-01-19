Live: FBI says authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii

Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii, home engulfed in flames; gunman at large

WAIKIKI, Hawaii — Honolulu police said two officers were shot Sunday, Jan. 19 — with the shooter at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside was engulfed by flames.

The fire at the home spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle. The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

Honolulu police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation.

This story is developing.

