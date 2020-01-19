Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Sunday night into Monday morning

Police: 2 arrested, 1 injured in fight near 108th and Beloit

Posted 11:46 am, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 11:48AM, January 19, 2020
Police lights generic

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police have arrested two men involved in a fight near 108th and Beloit early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 to a report of the men fighting in a parking lot. One of the men, 27, was wounded and taken to the hospital — he was charged with battery upon his release. The second man, 29, was arrested for recklessly endangering safety.

Police are still investigating but believe alcohol played a role in the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.