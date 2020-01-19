× Police: 2 arrested, 1 injured in fight near 108th and Beloit

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police have arrested two men involved in a fight near 108th and Beloit early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 to a report of the men fighting in a parking lot. One of the men, 27, was wounded and taken to the hospital — he was charged with battery upon his release. The second man, 29, was arrested for recklessly endangering safety.

Police are still investigating but believe alcohol played a role in the incident.