Popular ‘Baby Trend’ strollers sold on Amazon, at Target recalled for falling hazard

FONTANA, Calif. — Some baby strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company, “Baby Trend,” pulled four mini strollers from the company’s Tango line — each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the strollers’ hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure — posing a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend officials said people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

