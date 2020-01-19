‘Tough way to die:’ Virginia man accused of fatally stabbing 86-year-old roommate at nursing center

RICHMOND, Va. — A 65-year-old Virginia man is accused of fatally stabbing his 86-year-old roommate at a nursing rehab center.

“We said, ‘What the heck is this?’ We were surprised,” said Doug Sullivan.

Doug and Marsha Sullivan were blindsided.

“‘Did you hear what happened at ManorCare?’ said Eric Coleman. “I was like, ‘No, I was just there yesterday.'”

The news spread quickly.

“We saw it in the newspaper and we knew the guy,” said Doug Sullivan. “I talked to him at times. He seemed to be all right. It caught us off guard, that we saw this happened and what he did.”

Richmond police said Wednesday, Jan. 15 they arrested a 65-year-old Linwood Main at ManorCare Health Services on Bellevue Avenue.

“I talked to him in the past when my wife was a patient over there in rehab,” said Doug Sullivan.

Officers believe he killed Robert Willoughby, 86, his roommate, according to sources at the center.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Eric Coleman. “When I saw the guy, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the guy I usually see when I deliver the medication.'”

Sources said Main had been arguing with his roommate about smoking in the room and used a knife in the crime.

“Maybe a couple of weeks ago, I seen him outside when it was nice and warm outside,” said Coleman. “He was out there minding his business.”

A search of court records showed Main once spent time as a patient at Central State Hospital that houses patients living with mental illness.

“Maybe something might seem a little off but you wouldn’t suspect something would happen like that,” said Coleman.

A Manor Care spokesperson said, “We are shocked and saddened by the isolated tragedy, and are cooperating with police.”

“I just want to send condolences, that’s all,” said Coleman. “That’s a tough way to die.”