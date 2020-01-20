15-year-old Missouri boy who lived with autism died after arson fire; upgraded charges expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A 15-year-old Missouri boy died from injuries suffered in a house fire authorities said was set by a man who lived there.

Yellow tape crisscrossed Florissant's Curtis Court as police investigated the arson -- near a cross where a group of friends showed love for Dustin Baggett.

"It just feels wrong," said Nicole Graham, classmate. "It feels like, it doesn't feel real."

Graham, a sophomore at Hazlewood West High School, said she knew the 15-year-old boy for years.

"He was always bringing out the best in us," said Graham. "No matter where he went, he always had a happy face on him."

Firefighters pulled the boy, who lived with autism, from the home Friday morning, Jan. 17. Police accused another person in the home of setting it.

"It honestly didn't surprise me," said Christina Benjamin, friend of Baggett. "Neighbors have been concerned about the way these children have been treated in this house. Neighbors have been calling for help over the years for the way the children in this house have been treated."

Benjamin and others gathered outside the home to remember Baggett.

"We all kind of took him in, knowing he needed our love," said Nicole Bray, friend of Baggett.

Bray lived on the same street as Baggett for more than 40 years.

"I am happy, now, he is able to not suffer anymore, and I love the fact he was able to bring the community together in less than two hours," said Bray. "I really want the community to bickering and arguing. Come together! It takes a village, even if it is not a child."

Bobby Copass was charged with first-degree arson. Authorities said he set the fire in the basement. With the victim's death, police said they would seek upgraded charges.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe.com account was set up to raise money for Baggett's funeral expenses.