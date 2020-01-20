‘A shock for management:’ 19 nurses of a Nebraska NICU gave birth to 19 babies in 2019

ELKHORN, Neb. — There’s a lot that happened for one Nebraska hospital unit in 2019 — 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies — and almost all of them gathered for a group photo to celebrate.

The nurses, all within the newborn intensive care unit of Methodist Women’s Hospital, gave birth to 11 girls and eight boys, CNN affiliate KMTV reported.

“I think maybe it was a shock for our management knowing how many maternity leaves they were going to have to deal with and finding extra nurses to staff the unit when we were gone,” said Christy Mirmiran, NICU staff member.

The hospital didn’t seem to mind too much. Officials posted pictures of their proud new mothers, calling the past year a “baby boom.”

Staff members told the affiliate travel nurses were able to come in and help with shifts.

The group experience made the nurses all feel like family, they said.

“We can compare, and share advice, and just ask each other what each has done… who’s sick, who’s not… different things like that,” said Kim Nabity, NICU staff member.