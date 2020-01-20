American Red Cross sees critical type O blood shortage, donors needed urgently

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive – to give blood or platelets. Without more donors, patient care may be impacted.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Find a donation time and location near you by CLICKING HERE. You may also use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.