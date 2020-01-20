Dance team nails performance despite mid-routine power failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (WHOtv) - A power outage resulted in an unplanned light show during the MA Dance Regionals at Southeast Polk High School.

During a performance by the Southeast Polk Rythamettes, the lights flicked and the music cut out.

But that didn't stop the dancers from finishing their performance. Their routine went on as planned, accompanied by singing voices of the dancers.

About a dozen teams showed up to compete, while other schools weren't able to make it because of the weather.