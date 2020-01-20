× Deff-initely Milwaukee: Talking beer with the brothers who started Lakefront Brewery

MILWAUKEE — What’s more Milwaukee than beer? And some of the best Brew City has to offer comes from Lakefront Brewery. A sibling rivalry of sorts between Russ and Jim Klisch helped get Lakefront started back in 1987, well ahead of the craft beer craze that’s now swept the nation.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl sits down with the brothers at the Commerce Street headquarters to discuss all things beer, the changes in the industry and Milwaukee over three decades, their knack for innovation, and what they think is coming next.

Plus, our FOX6 pack of questions features Mary Stoker Smith.

