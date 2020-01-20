‘Go Pack Go:’ Titletown faithful welcome the Packers back to Green Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The Titletown faithful were at the airport in Green Bay early Monday, Jan. 20 when the Packers arrived back in town.

Sunday night's outcome against the San Francisco 49ers was certainly disappointing for Packers fans. Still, a handful of fans gathered at the airport -- so they could be there when the team walked off the plane.

Those fans gave the players and coaches a standing ovation -- clapping until every member of the green and gold walked through the gate area. FOX6 News cold hear fans saying thank you, great season and of course, "Go Pack Go!"

They looked a little down coming out. I told them to keep their heads up and better luck next season," said Ryan Rivera, a Packers fan.

"Welcoming the team back, showing my support. Always, go Pack go," said Bobby Anderson, a Packers fan.

By the way, training camp is only six months away.