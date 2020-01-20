Home intruder took surveillance camera — but not before it captured a snapshot of him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. -- A home intruder caught on camera thought he could get away by taking the security camera with him -- but not before it captured a snapshot of him.

"My phone went off at 7:39 and I thought it was another app," said Kim Keir.

It wasn't another app. It was the app for the new security camera Keir installed in her mother's room.

"I saw that picture, and my stomach just sank," said Keir. "I guess he went through the drawers, saw the camera, and he took off right after that."

With no broken windows or locks, Charlotte County deputies checked a drawer for fingerprints as part of their investigation -- but it wasn't immediately clear how the intruder got inside.

"With the bobcats and everything around here, I don't know," said Keir. "I wouldn't want to go through those woods. It's scary, and it's a huge wake-up call."

Keir said she was hopeful the intruder would be caught and said she wanted to speak out to make sure this doesn't happen to any of her neighbors.

"I'm more aware," said Keir. "It's good to be notified of stuff like this. We should feel safe, and now we don't."