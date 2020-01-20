Dad, 4-year-old son shot in head in apparent accidental shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and his father sustained gunshot wounds Sunday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jan. 19 in reference to a gunshot wound.
Police said responding deputies found an adult male and a boy with gunshot wounds to the head when they arrived.
A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a 36-year-old man with a concealed handgun on the small of his back was play-wrestling on a bed with his 4-year-old son.
Police said, while the two were playing, the gun fell from the father’s person and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the 4-year-old in the head.
The father and son were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
The father was life-lined to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and was expected to recover, according to police.
The 4-year-old was life-lined to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical care.
Police said there is an active investigation into the specifics as to how the firearm was discharged.