Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: 3 deputies suffer injuries while securing man

MILWAUKEE — Three deputies suffered injuries while securing a man on Sunday morning, Jan. 19.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they were notified of a man who left from an emergency detention-related hold at an area hospital. Deputies located the subject near Teutonia and Locust in Milwaukee. Officials say the subject did not comply with deputies’ verbal instructions and struggled with deputies when they attempted to secure him. After deploying a Taser, deputies secured the man in their custody.

Again, three deputies suffered injuries while securing the subject — two of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The subject was later transported to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Milwaukee County Jail, pending the presentation of charges including Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting and Obstructing.