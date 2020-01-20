× Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee announces series of Community Conversations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Monday, Jan. 20 a series of three community conversations in February to provide updates about the Democratic National Convention.

A news release says the meetings will help ensure community members throughout the city have the latest information about convention planning and opportunities to engage with the convention.

Through each community conversation, leaders from the Host Committee and DNCC will provide updates related to volunteering for the convention, taking advantage of business-related opportunities, and what residents and businesses might expect in terms of moving around the city during convention week.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention Community Conversations will take place:

Downtown – Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Milwaukee Area Technical College – Cooley Theater (2nd Floor), 1015 N. 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

South – Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Journey House – Gymnasium, 2110 W. Scott Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

North – Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3456 N. 38th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 13-16.