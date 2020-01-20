Milwaukee offers number of ways to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are a number of ways to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20. Events are being hosted all across the city.

Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett are slated to appear at Lancaster School in Milwaukee -- as part of a day of service in honor of the civil rights leader. 500 volunteers are expected to join them. They will be painting murals including inspirational quotes ad college logos across the campus.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is also hosting its annual MLK Breakfast beginning at 7 a.m.

The Milwaukee Public Library MLK branch is hosting activities throughout the day.

On Sunday evening, the Marcus Performing Arts Center held its 36th annual MLK birthday celebration. This year's theme was "Your Life has Significance."

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said to students attending Barratt Junior High School, be a bush, if you can`t be a tree. If you can`t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can`t be a sun, be a star," said Samawia Akhter, Salam High School speech contest winner.

The event at Lancaster school is set to begin at 9 a.m.