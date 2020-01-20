× National Parks are free today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday

America’s National Parks are offering free admission for anyone who visits today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday.

It’s the first fee-free day of the year and one of five planned in 2020.

“National parks throughout the country provide inspiration to reflect on issues that resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice,” said National Park Service Acting Director David Vela in a news release. “We remember his life and legacy through programs and outreach that elevate his dream of inclusiveness for all.”

Aside from free entrance, the National Park Service is welcoming volunteers who are doing service projects at some of its parks. You can see those here.

While some parks offer free admission every day, many do not.

Fee-free days

January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 18: First day of National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 26: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

If you’re a frequent visitor to America’s National Parks, there’s an annual pass for you. For $80, you can walk into every national park and more than 2,000 federal recreation sites with the America the Beautiful Pass. And if you’re a senior citizen, in the military, a disabled citizen or families of fourth grade students, you can get free or discounted passes.