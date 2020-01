× Police: Man fatally shot near 24th Place and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night, Jan. 20.

It happened near 24th Place and Melvina Street just after 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was a man.

An investigation was underway to determine what led up to this. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.