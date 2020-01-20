× Retail theft at DICK’S Sporting Goods in Grafton led to pursuit, crash on I-43 at Silver Spring

GRAFTON — A retail theft in Grafton ended in a crash on I-43 southbound near Silver Spring Drive Sunday, Jan. 19, ending a lengthy pursuit. Thankfully, the innocent driver and passenger who were hit were not hurt, and police were able to recover all of the stolen merchandise.

Dash cam video showed the slow end to the wild chase.

Bayside police said it started at DICK’S Sporting Goods in Grafton Sunday afternoon, where investigators said a duo from Milwaukee pulled a “grab and go,” taking more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. They took off in a hurry, and Grafton police radioed Bayside for help — also indicating the vehicle matched the description of one wanted for in connection with a theft the week before. The vehicle was headed south on I-43 when a Bayside officer spotted it.

With lights and sirens blaring, Bayside police said the driver refused to pull over, instead, accelerating at 100 miles per hour. The driver zipped along the shoulder, with Glendale police parked on the Silver Spring ramp, waiting. Before that officer could do anything, Bayside police said the driver crashed into a retaining wall and hit another vehicle.

Video showed that vehicle flipped over along the interstate, and police said two women inside, ages 31 and 24, declined medical treatment at the scene. SKYFOX captured backups in the area as officials worked the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle kept going. Dash cam video showed the hood smashed, and the passenger door wide open — with the suspect vehicle slowly moving through all three lanes before coming to a smoky stop.

Police said the driver, a 36-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 37-year-old man, both from Milwaukee were both taken tot he hospital. The passenger was released to Grafton police for questioning about the theft.

The driver was taken into custody by Bayside police.