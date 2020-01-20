See a slice of the city’s past with Milwaukee Museum Week

Posted 9:15 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 10:12AM, January 20, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The second annual Milwaukee Museum Week is going on right now at 17 different local museums. Brian Kramp is checking out several of those on Monday, Jan. 20.

Data pix.

About Milwaukee Museum Week (website)

Celebrate Milwaukee’s second annual Museum Week with special programming and behind-the-scenes tours from our region’s top cultural institutions! Milwaukee’s museums are an important part of our community. Your support through visiting and participating in these museums is essential. Immerse yourself in art, science, technology and history as you explore some of Milwaukee’s greatest cultural assets – our museums.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.