Tasty, easy-to-make recipes to help you eat healthy in 2020

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when everyone is trying to eat healthier. But that does not have to mean boring and bland. Rob Heotis with Pete’s Fruit Market joined the Real Milwaukee team with some tasty and easy-to-make recipes.

GREEN JUICE (Jugo Verde)

INGREDIENTS:

10 medium Leaves of spinach

10oz pineapple chunks

½ cactus paddle of cactus clean and chunked

1 celery stalk

10 sprigs of parsley

10 sprigs of watercress

1 leaf kale

2oz cleaned aloe

2 cups Orange juice

1oz honey if desired for a sweeter drink

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients in the blender, place the lid firmly over the top and puree until smooth. Once green and frothy, serve as-is or pour through a mesh strainer to remove excess

Makes 2 16oz glasses.

MIX BERRY SMOOTHIE BOWL

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups mix frozen blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, black berries.

1 banana, in chunks and frozen

2 medjool dates pitted

1 cup coconut milk or almond milk

1 tablespoon ground flax seed if desired

3 oz toppings of your choice

TOPPINGS SUGGESTIONS

Chia seeds

Chopped dried figs

Hemp seed

Slivered almonds

Granola

Shredded coconut

Fresh Fruit

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients in the blender, place the lid firmly over the top and puree until smooth. Transfer smoothie mixture into a bowl Sprinkle toppings of your choice on top and make it look great! Serve immediately and enjoy!

Makes 1 Large Smoothie Bowl or 2 small kids size.