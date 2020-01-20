Tasty, easy-to-make recipes to help you eat healthy in 2020

Posted 9:29 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 09:48AM, January 20, 2020

 

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when everyone is trying to eat healthier. But that does not have to mean boring and bland. Rob Heotis with Pete’s Fruit Market joined the Real Milwaukee team with some tasty and easy-to-make recipes.

GREEN JUICE (Jugo Verde)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 10 medium Leaves of spinach
  • 10oz pineapple chunks
  • ½ cactus paddle of cactus clean and chunked
  • 1 celery stalk
  • 10 sprigs of parsley
  • 10 sprigs of watercress
  • 1 leaf kale
  • 2oz cleaned aloe
  • 2 cups Orange juice
  • 1oz honey if desired for a sweeter drink

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place all ingredients in the blender, place the lid firmly over the top and puree until smooth.
  2. Once green and frothy, serve as-is or pour through a mesh strainer to remove excess

Makes 2  16oz glasses.

MIX BERRY SMOOTHIE BOWL

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups mix frozen blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, black berries.
  • 1 banana, in chunks and frozen
  • 2 medjool dates pitted
  • 1 cup coconut milk or almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon ground flax seed if desired
  • 3 oz toppings of your choice

TOPPINGS SUGGESTIONS

  • Chia seeds
  • Chopped dried figs
  • Hemp seed
  • Slivered almonds
  • Granola
  • Shredded coconut
  • Fresh Fruit

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place all ingredients in the blender, place the lid firmly over the top and puree until smooth.
  2. Transfer smoothie mixture into a bowl
  3. Sprinkle toppings of your choice on top and make it look great!
  4. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Makes 1 Large Smoothie Bowl or 2 small kids size.

