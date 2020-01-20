‘There were people who could’ve stopped this:’ Teachers say they warned DCF before death of 2-year-old girl

WHITMAN, Mass. — People gathered Sunday, Jan. 19 to say goodbye to a little girl in Massachusetts, with her mother accused of causing her death. Authorities said 2-year-old Lyric Farrell died from a head injury in December. Some who knew and loved her said they tried to take action to prevent this.

“It shattered my heart when I heard it happened,” said a vigil guest.

2-year-old Lyric was remembered by day care teachers during the candlelight vigil in Whitman as a happy and intelligent child.

Michelle Carter: This girl was the happiest, joyful child you would ever meet,” said Michelle Carter, teacher.

Carter said Lyric’s demeanor changed when Lyric’s mother regained custody of the girl and her six other children in December.

“She wasn’t with her mom for so long,” said Carter. “Then, they started doing visitations. Then, sleepovers, and you could see a change from Friday to Monday.”

Lyric’s teachers said they warned officials with the Department of Children and Families, but their concerns fell on deaf ears.

“I used to bring Lyric to the DCF workers to get into the car during the visits, and she had struggled, and she would cry, and hold onto me, and I hated having to send her,” said Jackie Freestone. “We tried to express to DCF and different other people that maybe it wasn’t in her best interest.”

Lyric’s mother, Shaniua Leonard, was charged in connection to her daughter’s death. The 2-year-old died at Children’s Hospital on New Year’s Eve.

“There was bleeding and swelling within her brain, as well as bleeding within the optic nerve, which the medical examiner indicated would be indicative of non-accidental trauma,” said Jessica Kennedy, prosecutor.

Leonard’s other children, ranging in age from 12 to 1-year-old twins, were taken into the custody of DCF.

This, as Lyric’s teachers said if their concerns weren’t pushed aside, Lyric would still be alive.

“There was so many things that could have stopped this,” said Carter. “There were people who could have stopped this that chose not to listen.”

DCF officials said in a statement they were working in conjunction with law enforcement on this investigation.