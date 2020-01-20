× This could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever with ticket prices soaring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 2 — and this highly anticipated game sent ticket prices soaring one day after the matchup was set.

On the online ticket platform SeatGeek, the average resale price was $6,232 Monday, Jan. 20, although, the average price for tickets sold over the prior 24 hours was even higher, at $6,785.

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Feb. 2, the 2020 Super Bowl is trending to be the most expensive ever.

The cheapest ticket listed on SeatGeek Monday was $5,727, while the most expensive was a whopping $70,153. And if you’re looking to go with a big group, an 18-person suite will set you back about $439,000, according to TicketIQ.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average resale ticket price was nearly $1,000 more than the second most expensive game, Super Bowl LII. During that game, between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price reached $5,373. Tickets for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots was third most expensive at $4,657.