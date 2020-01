× 16-year-old boy arrested for making threats to Hmong American Academy

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats for making threats to Hmong American Academy.

According to police, officers were made aware of a threat at Hmong American Peace Academy on Sunday, Jan. 19 around 10:45 p.m. On Jan. 21 a 16-year-old male was arrested by Milwaukee police.

The investigation will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office.