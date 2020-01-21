× Airbag woes force Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles

WASHINGTON — Two different airbag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different dangers to motorists.

The Toyota recall affects about 3.4 million vehicles globally and is being done because the airbags may not inflate in a crash. The cars have airbag control computers made by ZF-TRW that are vulnerable to electrical interference and may not signal the bags to inflate.

Honda’s recall covers about 2.7 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators. But they’re a different version than the ones blamed for 25 deaths worldwide. Still, it’s possible the airbags could blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.