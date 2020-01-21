Behind-the-scenes tours: 2nd annual Milwaukee Museum Week is going on through Jan. 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The second annual Milwaukee Museum Week is going on through Saturday, Jan. 25. Brian Kramp spent the morning visiting three museums.

About Milwaukee Museum Week (website)

Celebrate Milwaukee’s second annual Museum Week with special programming and behind-the-scenes tours from our region’s top cultural institutions! Milwaukee’s museums are an important part of our community. Your support through visiting and participating in these museums is essential. Immerse yourself in art, science, technology, and history as you explore some of Milwaukee’s greatest cultural assets – our museums.

